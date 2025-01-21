College football star Ashton Jeanty shares NIL advice to incoming players: ‘Don’t chase the bag’

Ashton Jeanty nearly captured the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after putting up incredible numbers in his final season with the Boise State Broncos.

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards, nearly eclipsing Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards for the former Oklahoma State standout. He also had 29 rushing touchdowns. The former Broncos running back had 4,769 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns in 40 career games.

He accomplished the feat in the midst of college athletics’ name, image and likeness era. The better a college athlete plays on the field, the more money there could be available to him through NIL deals. Jeanty’s NIL valuation was estimated at $1.6 million, according to On3 Sports.

Jeanty had NIL deals with SAXX underwear and the Boise Hawks minor league baseball team. But he made clear to anyone coming out of high school expecting to get paid that they should really focus on their craft on the field rather than the money that comes with it.

“No. 1, don’t chase the bag,” he told Fox News Digital when asked whether he had advice for high school athletes coming into the college game. “Chase your goals and dreams. Everybody seems to get away from that. I had a dream of being an NFL player three years ago, one of the best running backs. And I’m here walking in that because I didn’t chase after the bag. There were plenty of guys I’ve seen getting more money than me that I know for a fact weren’t better than me. That was OK, but I knew if I kept putting the work in, I’d get to where I want to be.

“You got to trust the process because you can’t expect all that. No entitlement. You got to earn it. That’s the problem nowadays. You might’ve did something in high school, but when you get to college that don’t mean nothing. It doesn’t matter how many stars you got – none of that. I’ve seen five stars who were trash. I’ve seen three stars who were really good, vice versa. But the common thing is just the work ethic and staying focused on the goal.”

Jeanty said NIL in college football is kind of the “wild, wild west,” so he had to take a professional mindset when navigating the murky waters.

“I think my whole approach was just to be a pro with it,” he added. “Obviously, on the next level, I’ll get paid, but I’m not looking for the biggest payday. Honestly, I need a little something, you know what I’m saying? My morals and values – those are No. 1. Wherever I can align that best with, that’s where I’m going to be.”

Jeanty declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month. He’s expected to be one of the first running backs off the board.