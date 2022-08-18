College Football Playoff board of managers discusses sport splitting from NCAA: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the world of college athletics continues to shift with conference realignment and the arrival of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era, college football is discussing a new way of doing business.

On a Monday Zoom call, the College Football Playoff’s board of managers met and discussed the possibility of college football operating outside of the scope of the NCAA and moving to a format with the CFP as its head, according to ESPN.

The conversation about moving college football outside of the NCAA lasted around five minutes and no next steps were planned.

Over the past several months, the idea of college football operating independently of the NCAA has been floated, especially as the concept of “super conferences” has emerged.

The meeting also reportedly included a discussion about making changes to the current College Football Playoff format before the current contract is up after the 2025 season.

In February, the proposal to expand the CFP to 12 teams was shut down after the board of managers was unable to come to a unanimous decision on the 12-team proposal.

By declining to expand the CFP to 12 teams, the 10 conferences and independent Notre Dame cost themselves around $450 million, according to a report by ESPN.

“I’ve always said the money was secondary and this proves it,” American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said, per ESPN.

“Obviously we’re forgoing that. We all know it. It’s something you would have liked to have had because you can use a lot of that for student-athlete health and well-being and the other things, but the feeling was that the most important thing was getting a format that everybody could agree on.”