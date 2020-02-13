College football player slams officer onto concrete during heated altercation, video shows

An altercation between a college football player and Ohio police officers Monday during a traffic stop ended up with the man slamming one of the officers, dashcam video shows.

Michael Harris, a linebacker for Eastern Kentucky University, is seen on the video in a parking lot near what appears to be his SUV. As a Grove City police cruiser pulls up, the dashcam video shows Harris and another officer talking to each other.

Harris at one point puts his hands up while being patted down. More words are exchanged and one officer appears to put one of his hands on the back of the player’s head. Harris then tries to get back into the vehicle, but is pushed away and officers try to arrest the man.

After one of the officers appeared to strike Harris, the redshirt sophomore picks the officer up and slams him to the ground. An additional officer comes over to help, and another officer takes something out of their holster before putting it back in and trying to pull Harris off.

Harris is facing a felony assault charge and misdemeanor resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated charges.

Police had originally been called to the area because a local business reported an aggressive man who didn’t work there and wouldn’t leave, WBNS-TV reported, citing sources.

The police officer was uninjured.

Eastern Kentucky has not commented on the arrest.

Harris played 11 games at Auburn in 2019 before transferring to Eastern Kentucky.