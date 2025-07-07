College football coach shares social media plea for daughter missing in Texas floods: ‘Prayers for a miracle’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wade Lytal, the offensive coordinator at Division III Trinity University in San Antonio, is using social media in a desperate attempt to find his daughter who went missing from Camp Mystic during the tragic Texas floods over the weekend.

Kellyanne Lytal, the young daughter of Wade, is among the at least 10 campers still missing from Camp Mystic following the catastrophic flood that claimed the lives of at least 80 in Central Texas.

“As for all prayers for a miracle for my baby girl Kellyanne,” Wade Lytal wrote on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also posted a video of Kellyanne singing a solo during a Christmas recital at her elementary school.

“I’ll never forget when she told me she had a lead solo in the Christmas Pageant,” Wade Lytal continued. “She is absolutely fearless.”

Trinity University also posted about how the floods affected their community, which included Kellyanne.

“With steadfast hope, we write to share that Aidan Heartfield ’26, a Trinity marketing major, and Kellyanne Lytal, the young daughter of Trinity football offensive coordinator Wade Lytal, remain among those missing after the devastating flooding along the Guadalupe River,” the university said in a statement on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones as search and rescue efforts continue. We will do all we can to support them during this incredibly difficult time.”

CAMP MYSTIC DIRECTOR DIES WHILE TRYING TO SAVE KIDS DURING TEXAS FLOODING

Camp Mystic, an all-girls, Christian summer camp, was impacted heavily after floodwaters destroyed their cabin, and swept away numerous children and counselors in the process.

Five girls from Camp Mystic are among those dead, and the camp’s owner, Dick Eastland.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said on Sunday that 400 first responders from 20 different city, state and national agencies are on search and rescue missions looking for the 11 girls and one camp counselor still missing following the floods.

Kerr County was impacted the most by the flooding, with at least 68 people dying among the at least 80 who lost their lives due to the tragic event.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Sunday, declaring it a day of prayer across the state in response to the floods.

President Donald Trump also told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday that he would likely be visiting Texas on Friday.

“We’ve been in touch with Governor Abbott and very close to Governor Abbott. And, everybody in Texas. Kristi Noem is, as you know, been there and will continue to be there. And we’re working very close with representatives from Texas,” Trump said.

“And it’s a horrible thing that took place. Absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless the state of Texas. This incredible place,” he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump referred to this as a “100 year catastrophe,” adding that “this was a thing that happened in seconds. Nobody expected it.”

The Department of Homeland Security argued that the mainstream media were “deliberately lying” about what led up to the flooding, saying that “The National Weather Service executed timely, precise forecasting and warnings, despite unprecedented rainfall overwhelming the region.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.