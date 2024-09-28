College field hockey teams sprint off field after nearby shooting in Philadelphia

A shooting near Temple University delayed a college field hockey game Friday afternoon.

Saint Louis and La Salle were facing off at Howarth Field at Temple University in Philadelphia. La Salle, another Philly school, is playing its home games at the field this year.

With 10:45 left in the game, apparent gunshots were heard.

Shortly after, just about everyone at the field — players, refs and spectators — sprinted to safety.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The announcer for the game, which was broadcast on ESPN+, said there were “loud noises” nearby, and the players were “evacuating” the field. A referee appeared to trip over one of the nets while seeking shelter.

One person could be heard yelling at bystanders to “get down right now.”

Philadelphia Police said the shooting occurred at a nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot.

“The offender fled the scene prior to police arrival,” and “no shooting victims were located,” Philadelphia Police told Fox News Digital. “The scene was secured, no arrest at this time, and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Central Detectives.”

According to the schools’ athletic websites and the Atlantic 10’s site, La Salle was credited with a 1-0 win.

BOISE STATE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL FORFEITS UPCOMING MATCH AGAINST SJSU AMID CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING TRANS PLAYER

The Saint Louis field hockey program’s X account posted that the game had been “called due to a shooting in the vicinity of the field,” and “everyone is safe.”

The Atlantic 10 website said 192 people were in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The athletic directors for both schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.