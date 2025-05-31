College basketball player shot and killed at Texas pool party, one teen faces murder charge

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Division II basketball player is dead after he was shot in the head at a pool party.

Henderson State’s Jamarion Brown was killed last week at the age of 23 in an incident that left two others injured, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is with deep sadness that Henderson State Athletics mourns the death of junior men’s basketball student-athlete Jamarion Brown,” the university said in an online statement. “‘Jo’ spent just one season in Arkadelphia, but his impact on our campus was profound.”

“No words can express our sadness for Jamarion’s family, friends, and teammates,” added head coach Jimmy Elgas. “Jo’s impact was felt not only on the basketball court, but throughout the fabric of Henderson State University, and we all grieve together. His loss leaves a tremendous void on our campus, but Jo will be remembered and honored in our hearts forever.”

KLTV reported that authorities responded to a pool party in Camp County in Texas after multiple calls reported a shooting. Henderson was found seriously injured, while the others who were injured had gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

A helicopter arrived on the scene, but Brown was too injured to be flown away immediately. He was brought to a nearby hospital, then flown to another in Tyler, where he was pronounced dead.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office arrested Onterrian Jamour Newton, 17, earlier this week in connection to the deadly shooting. He faces a murder charge and other additional pending charges, law enforcement said.

“He was a shining light to all who knew him, remembered for his warm spirit, deep commitment to family, and passion for basketball,” an obituary for Brown read.

“Basketball was one of Jamarion’s greatest passions, a game he played with heart, discipline, and joy. His other passion was family – the center of his life and the source of his strength. Whether on or off the court, Jamarion’s kindness, determination, and dedication were evident in everything that he did. . . .

“Though his time with us was far too short, Jamarion’s life was filled with purpose and love. He leaves behind countless cherished memories, and a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Brown averaged 6.5 points and 3.6 rebounds this past season. It was his first year with the Reddies after he spent two years at Southwestern Christian College.

