College basketball game delayed after players get stuck in elevator

A men’s college basketball game was delayed Thursday night after players on one team got stuck in an elevator.

The game between Long Island University and Fairleigh Dickinson University in New York couldn’t tip off on time after players from the FDU Knights needed firefighters to help them exit an elevator.

Knights players were reportedly heading from the locker room to the court when they got stuck, according to Fox Sports’ John Fanta.

The game at the Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn was scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and started about 20 minutes late.

The players were unharmed. One player described the elevator as “hot” after being stuck inside for about 15 minutes.

FDU defeated the No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, becoming only the second No. 16 seed to take down a top seed.

The only other time it happened was in the 1989 tournament, when Princeton beat Georgetown, 50-49.

The Knights were 11-14 entering Thursday night, while LIU was 6-17 on the year, 5-6 in the NEC conference.