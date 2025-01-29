College basketball fans brawl as Saint Louis tops VCU in pivotal conference matchup

A fight broke out in the stands of the Saint Louis Billikens men’s basketball team’s 78-69 win over the VCU Rams on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near the VCU bench with about 1:10 left in the game. Two men were seen on the CBS Sports broadcast of the game grabbing at each other and falling down a few rows as bystanders tried to break up the fracas.

Security officers came up to try to break it up. The game, which took place in the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, was delayed about seven minutes before the action resumed. It is unclear if any arrests were made over the incident.

When play did get back underway, Saint Louis closed out the game.

Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens with 26 points, and Kobe Johnson added 19 as the team picked up a huge win in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Robbie Avila added 14 points.

VCU’s Zeb Jackson led the team with 15 points and two steals. Phillip Russell also had 15 points while Max Shulga had 14. VCU fell to 16-5 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. The loss ended the team’s six-game winning streak.

Saint Louis trailed by three points at the half before Jimerson broke out for 16 in the second half to lift the squad.

The Billikens improved to 13-8 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.