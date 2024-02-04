College basketball fan distracts opponent at free throw line by getting haircut in stands

Basketball fans know the deal.

When an opponent is shooting free throws, you do whatever necessary — within reason — to make a player miss.

A fan at Oakland University took this strategy to a whole new level.

A group of male Golden Grizzlies fans at a game against Cleveland State were shirtless below a basket in the second half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of those fans also had clippers, and one of the guys took one for the team by actually getting a haircut during the game.

While Cleveland State’s Tevin Smith was at the free throw line down 19 points, the guy pulled out the clippers, and one of the fans got a buzz cut.

Smith made the first shot, but he missed the second.

NORTH CAROLINA PLAYERS REVEAL MOST ‘SATISFYING’ VICTORY OVER DUKE IN COACH K’S FINAL SEASON

The rest of the shirtless men also had buzz cuts. So, who knows if this had been a thing throughout the game? Either way, it was funny to watch.

If it was a distraction strategy throughout the game, it worked pretty well. Oakland players knocked down all 23 of their free throws, while the Vikings went just 8-for-13 (61.5%) at the line.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oakland eventually pulled away for an 83-71 victory.