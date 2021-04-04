College basketball fan dies due to coronavirus complications after return home from NCAA Tournament

The University of Alabama lost one of their own due to the coronavirus.

Alabama student and Crimson Tide basketball fan Cameron Luke Ratliff died on Friday after he traveled to Indianapolis to watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Citing multiple sources, the Tuscaloosa News reported that he died because of complications from COVID-19. Ratliff’s parents confirmed the devastating news in media reports and on social media.

Ratliff, who was was 23 years old, was recognized as the team’s diehard fan. He attended many of the team’s games while enrolled at the school. His Twitter handle is “Fluffopotamus,” which led to him being nicknamed “Fluff” within the program and by fans.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats and many players on the team posted tributes on their social media accounts honoring Ratliff. The team’s Twitter account retweeted a photo of Ratliff which was originally posted by Alabama’s athletics page.

“We will forever remember our #1 fan. We love you @fluffopotamus88,” the team’s page wrote.

Ratliff was reportedly hospitalized in Alabama after his return home from the tournament on March 29. It is still unknown where and when he contracted the coronavirus, and if he was feeling symptoms while in Indianapolis.

Health officials in Marion County in Indianapolis announced that they were investigating whether or not anyone came in contact with Ratliff while he was in town, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.