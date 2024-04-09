College athletics organization bans trans athletes from participating in women’s sports

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports on Monday.

The NAIA said it supported “fair and safe competition for all student-athletes” and that “Title IX ensures there are separate and equal opportunities for female athletes.” The organization laid out its participation rules with conditions.

“Participation by students in sports designated as male by the NAIA: All eligible NAIA student-athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports,” the organization said.

“Participation by students in sports designated as female by the NAIA: Only NAIA student-athletes whose biological sex* is female may participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports.”

The NAIA said a student who has not begun “any masculinizing hormone therapy may participate without limitation.”

The organization added that a student who has begun masculinizing hormone therapy may participate in:

“All activities that are internal to the institution (does not include external competition), including workouts, practices, and team activities. Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled; and

“External competition that is not a countable contest as defined by the NAIA. Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled.”

The policy goes into effect on Aug. 1.

The NAIA’s Council of Presidents voted in favor of the policy change, 20-0, according to CBS Sports.

“We know there are a lot of different opinions out there,” NAIA president Jim Carr told CBS Sports. “For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA…. We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You’re allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.”

The NAIA is separated from the NCAA. It governs small schools and universities. There are 241 membership schools in the organization.

