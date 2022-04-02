Colin Kaepernick to throw for NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colin Kaepernick will participate in a throwing audition during the University of Michigan’s spring game Saturday as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues his pursuit of making an NFL comeback.

The NFL Network reported Friday that Kaepernick, who last played in the league in 2016 – the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice — will throw to draft-eligible players at halftime.

According to the report, NFL team personnel will be present.

Kaepernick thanked Michigan ahead of Saturday’s game for making him an “honorary captain.”

Kaepernick said last month he’s still “hopeful” about the chance to play again and is just asking teams for an opportunity to showcase his abilities in a workout. He also said he had recently spoken with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

“Still waiting for that chance. Still hopeful,” he said, via The Seattle Times. “There’s been a lot of conversation around it. Again, we’ve had conversations with Pete and John previously. As Pete mentioned, we have spoken recently, and (I’m) still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.

“We have no expectations of what teams will do. But we just want the opportunity to walk in the door and show them what I can do, and I think my talent, my skill set, will speak for itself.”

Carroll confirmed those conversations earlier last month but said he was unsure of where Kaepernick ends up.

“I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football. I don’t know,” Carroll said at the time. “People get a second opportunity in their lifetime … and they can make the most of it if they’re ready for it. I don’t mean to send out any mixed messages about that. But I wanted you to understand that that’s how serious this is. It’s second-chance time.”

The Seahawks could be a potential landing spot for Kaepernick considering the Seahawks’ recent trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

