Colin Kaepernick to be inducted into University of Nevada's Athletics Hall of Fame

Colin Kaepernick will be inducted into the University of Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame along with five other alumni, the school announced Friday.

Kaepernick played four years at Nevada before heading to the NFL. He had 10,098 passing yards and 82 touchdown passes, as well as 4,112 rushing yards and 59 rushing touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career with the Wolfpack.

COWBOYS FANS WONDER WHAT COLIN KAEPERNICK IS UP TO AS TEAM SUFFERS BLOWOUT LOSS TO CARDINALS

“The 2020 Hall of Fame class represents some of the best of the best in Wolf Pack history,” Athletics Director Doug Knuth said in a news release. “This is an incredible collection of accomplished student-athletes and we can’t wait for the opportunity to welcome them back to campus and celebrate their careers.”

He was drafted in the second round in 2011 by the San Francisco 49ers.

Years after leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, Kaepernick launched his protest against police brutality and systemic racism. He opted out of his contract after the 2016 season after being told the team was either going to trade him or cut him if he initiated his option.

COLIN KAEPERNICK CALLS FOR ABOLISHING THE POLICE: ‘A FUTURE WITHOUT THE TERROR OF POLICING AND PRISONS’

According to the school, Kaepernick has not been signed by a team since opting out “in what appears to many observers to be a reaction to his civil rights activism.” Kaepernick did work out for NFL scouts in his own private event after spurning the league over an injury waiver issue.

Kaepernick also launched the Know Your Rights campaign in his absence from the NFL and was a recipient of the 2020 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope award. He started an essay series on Medium and has repeatedly called for abolishing police.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Luke Babbitt, Dellena Criner, Armon Johnson, Dontay Moch and Vai Taua.