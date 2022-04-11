Colin Kaepernick should consider Fan-Controlled Football League, Terrell Owens says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terrell Owens is playing competitive football again and he’s encouraging Colin Kaepernick to join him.

Owens recently decided to join the Fan-Controlled Football League, an independent professional indoor football league founded in 2017. The league featured Johnny Manziel and Josh Gordon last year. Some team owners include ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch, All-Pro Richard Sherman and musical acts Quavo and Steve Aoki.

With Kaepernick working out in front of NFL scouts, Owens said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback could use the Fan-Controlled Football League to hone in skills.

“I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set,” Owens told TMZ Sports on Thursday. “Especially because there’s some questions about him not playing for such a long time.”

Owens said his time in arena football leagues helped him sharpen his own skills. He played for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League in 2012.

Kaepernick has worked out for the Seattle Seahawks and most recently at Michigan’s Pro Day, which usually highlights their crop of talent heading into the NFL Draft. Jim Harbaugh gave Kaepernick the opportunity to throw and proclaimed to NFL teams that he could make them better.

Kaepernick has had chances to join pro football leagues other than the NFL in the past, the rebooted XFL included.

Then-XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck told NPR in February 2020 before the league started up and shut down over the coronavirus pandemic that the league and Kaepernick couldn’t come to an agreement on salary.

“We gave it some thought,” Luck said. “We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We’re a start-up league, so we want to make sure that we can be fiscally responsible and fiscally prudent. And the, you know, salary requirements that some folks, you know, shared with us were in our case exorbitant, so we, you know, couldn’t go down that path.”

He added: “We spoke with his representative and the salary requirements that were broached in that conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our range.”