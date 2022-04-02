Colin Kaepernick shares message to NFL teams after Michigan spring game: ‘I can help make you a better team’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reunited with head coach Jim Harbaugh Saturday at Michigan’s spring game, where he was invited to participate in a throwing audition for NFL scouts, an opportunity he hopes will help him get a “starting job.”

Kaepernick told WXYZ Detroit after the halftime showcase that he “absolutely” still has what it takes to play in the NFL and hopes Saturday’s showing will create more conversations with teams.

COLIN KAEPERNICK HOPING ‘DOOR IS OPEN’ TO RETURN TO NFL

“Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to be able to show that I can do that. It’s one of the questions that my agent kept getting. ‘Well it’s been five years, can he still play?'” Kaepernick said. “So we want to make sure that we come out and show that I can still play, still throw it and really just looking for an opportunity for a door to open – to have that be a pathway to be able to get back in there, get a starting job and lead a team to a championship.

“I can help make you a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick added of his message to scouts watching. “I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in, step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly.

“So to the teams that have questions, more than anything I would say I’d love to come in for a workout. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.”

Kaepernick last played in the league in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. He recently had conversations with the Seattle Seahawks, but head coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t say for sure last month if there was a place for him on the team.

According to NFL.com, the quarterback ran a number of throwing drills during a 15-minute session with draft-eligible players at halftime.

He thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, whom he played for when the Niners went to the Super Bowl in 2013.

“Coach Harbaugh, he’s always been phenomenal for me – from the time we met at the combine, my pro day, to him drafting me and choosing to start me – and, from there, our relationship [has] continued to grow and develop.

“His relationship with you goes beyond football, he loves you as a person.”