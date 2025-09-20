Colin Kaepernick paying for independent autopsy of college student found hanging from tree

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Demartravion “Trey” Reed’s family searches for answers surrounding his death, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is hoping he can help provide them.

Reed, 21, was found dead hanging from a tree at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, and the county coroner and state examiner ruled it a suicide.

No foul play is suspected, according to police, despite early outrage and serious allegations about his death.

However, Reed’s family attorney, Ben Crump, said his clients have been “receiving conflicting accounts and incomplete information about the circumstances of [Reed’s] death.”

Crump said Kaepernick will pay for an independent autopsy through his Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative.

“Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound over many, many years and many, many deaths,” Crump said in a statement. “Peace will come only by getting to the truth. We thank Colin Kaepernick for supporting this grieving family and the cause of justice and truth.”

Bolivar County Coroner Randolph Seals Jr. said earlier this week that Reed did not suffer any injuries consistent with an assault.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., called for a federal investigation, citing the state’s “painful history of lynching and racial violence against African Americans.”

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2012 season before losing to the Baltimore Ravens. He went 28-30 as a starter in his career, going 17-6 in his first 23 starts but 3-16 in his final 19.

