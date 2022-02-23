Colin Kaepernick initiative offering free autopsies to family members of ‘police related’ deaths

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colin Kaepernick will be offering free secondary autopsies to family members of people whose death is deemed “politically related.”

The autopsies are part of a new initiative through Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and will collaborate with pathologists who are board certified and preform autopsies, according to KTVU.

According to the report, the pathologists will preform the autopsies and disclose both preliminary findings as well as final reports to the families who request them.

“We know that the prison industrial complex, which includes police and policing, strives to protect and serve its interests at all costs,” Kaepernick said. “The Autopsy Initiative is one important step toward ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in their time of need.”

Nicole Martin, program manager for the Autopsy Initiative said that she hopes it is will be a resource for family members who have lost close ones due to a police-related death.

“I am passionate about the Initiative’s impact and look forward to being a resource to victims’ family members who have lost their loved ones due to a police-related death,” Martin said.

The initiative seeks to take away concerns of family members who may feel as if the first autopsy was manipulated or was conduced with bias.

Dr. Cyril Wecht, pathology coordinator for the program, said that the program experienced forensic pathologists will be conducting the autopsies.

“I am extremely enthusiastic about this truly unique program. The opportunity to have unbiased second autopsies performed by independent, experienced forensic pathologists in police-related deaths will provide victims’ families with knowledge that the true facts of any such case have been thoroughly analyzed and prepared for appropriate utilization whenever deemed necessary,” Wecht said.