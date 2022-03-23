Colin Kaepernick ‘has the ability to play on somebody’s roster,’ trainer says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even though Colin Kaepernick has not thrown a single pass in the NFL since the 2016 season, his personal trainer says there are nearly a half-dozen teams interested in him.

David Robinson made the revelation to TMZ Sports on Tuesday. He said five different teams have reached out to him about the former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback.

“A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked,” he told the outlet. “They have reached out and asked about him.”

Robinson didn’t say which teams had reached out to him but added that he told the representatives he believes Kaepernick could be on an NFL roster if the team chose to go that route.

“He definitely has the ability to play on somebody’s roster — like, right now,” he said. “Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys’ that we got on our roster right now and can play.”

Kaepernick has posted videos on Twitter and YouTube in recent weeks making sure the NFL and fans know he’s ready to play quarterback whenever a team is ready to take a chance on him.

A source told ESPN the quarterback who hasn’t played a snap of NFL football remains “in the best shape of his life” and “ready to play.”

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be a potential landing spot for Kaepernick given the franchise’s flirtation with the quarterback in the past and given the fact they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos leaving the door open for a new starter for the 2022 season.

The former quarterback started a firestorm in the NFL during the 2016 season when he protested during the national anthem. The demonstration sparked a wave in recent years with players from all kinds of sports using kneeling as a form of protest against social injustice and racial discrimination.

Kaepernick, 34, had a workout for a handful of teams in 2019 but was never able to latch onto a team.

He told Ebony in an October interview he was staying prepared just in case a team came calling.

“Absolutely. I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” he said. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared.”