Colin Kaepernick has shot to make NFL again with these two teams, Super Bowl-winning coach says

NFL teams have been encouraged to give Colin Kaepernick another shot and at least two coaches and one owner have said that they would consider signing the quarterback if the time was right.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn, Philadelphia Eagles’ Doug Pederson and Las Vegas Raiders’ Mark Davis have all expressed a desire to sign the former San Francisco 49ers star if the timing and the fit was right. However, all three teams have quarterbacks and signing Kaepernick wouldn’t make any sense for any of them right now.

Super Bowl-winning coach Brian Billick said on the NFL Network on Thursday he sees at least two teams, not mentioned above, who would be good fits for Kaepernick.

“I think New England and Jacksonville, if you look at it from his standpoint, just in terms of opportunity,” Billick said. “Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in New England and then Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon in Jacksonville. You talk about an opportunity to be with a team where there might be some flux, might be some meat, where there’s uncertainty at that top spot.

“I could certainly see where he might be interested in those two teams simply because he’s gonna want to get back on the field,” Billick continued. “I can’t imagine, as a competitor, he’s gonna be happy with just sitting on the sideline, getting back into a routine and then, ‘I’ll make my move the next year.’ That’d be the prudent way to go, but I think a team like New England and Jacksonville from a standpoint of a competitor like, ‘Hey, I wanna get in there and play right now. I’ll make this happen,’ might be interesting.”

Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season. While rust could be an issue, he got a chance to showcase his arm talent in a hasty workout last year. At least one scout reportedly said that he still has “elite” arm strength.

In Kaepernick’s final season with the 49ers, he recorded 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 12 games. He only threw four interceptions.