‘Coldness’ of Kamila Valieva’s team toward skater ‘chilling to see,’ IOC chief says

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said Friday he was disturbed to see the “coldness” of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s coaches toward her following the athlete’s fourth-place finish during the women’s free skate.

Valieva slipped multiple times during her routine. The 15-year-old skater was clearly emotional as she finished up her routine. Her coach Eteri Tutberidze made it clear she wasn’t happy with the performance as the competitor came off the ice.

“Why did you let it go?” she was heard asking in Russian, via The New York Times. “Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me. Why? You let it go after that axel. Why?”

Bach remarked on the pressure and harsh critiques lobbed at Valieva.

“When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage, with such, what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this,” Bach said. “Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance.”

The falls were uncharacteristic of Valieva who had been dominant in the events leading up to the women’s free skate. She was emotional in the immediate aftermath of her round, appearing to come to grips with the fact that she was not making the podium.

There was a medals ceremony since Valieva, who is in the spotlight over a failed drug test before the start of the Beijing Games, failed to finish in the top three.

Valieva’s failed drug test from December, which was only revealed earlier this month, still hangs over her head. The full investigation could take months and could cost the Russian Olympic Committee a gold medal in the team event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.