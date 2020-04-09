Colby Parkinson: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Colby Parkinson is a tight end who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Stanford and is regarded as one of the best tight end prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Coming out of Oaks Christian in California, Parkinson was rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports and PrepStar, and a four-star recruit by Scout, Rivals and ESPN.

Here are five other things to know about Parkinson.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Parkinson is listed at 6-foot-7, 252 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 33 1/4-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands. He ran a 4.77 40-yard dash and had a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump.

2) TIGHT ENDS FROM STANFORD

Stanford had five underclassman tight ends drafted in the seven drafts between 2013 and 2019.

Most notably, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz ended up being the cream of the crop from Stanford. Others include the Cleveland Browns newly acquired tight end Austin Hooper, and former Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener, who played with quarterback Andrew Luck at Stanford and Indianapolis.

If Parkinson follows in the footsteps of some of these former Cardinal tight ends, he has a chance to have a nice professional career.

3) ALL-PAC 12

Parkinson was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He finished with 48 receptions for 589 receiving yards and one touchdown in 12 starts during his final year at Stanford.

4) PARKINSON… A QUARTERBACK?

Parkinson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Davis Mills against Oregon State, becoming the first Stanford non-QB to throw a touchdown pass since running back Christian McCaffrey connected with Kevin Hogan against USC in the 2015 Pac-12 Championship. He also became the first Cardinal to throw a touchdown and catch a touchdown reception since McCaffrey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Being an ex-Stanford Cardinal and his 6-foot-7 size are two big reasons why Parkinson could end up being a viable starter at tight end in the NFL.

After Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet and Dayton’s Adam Trautman, Parkinson, along with LSU’s Thaddeus Moss, might be the next tight ends off the board.

Those NFL teams looking to improve their tight end depth may take a chance on a guy like Parkinson in the third or fourth round of the draft.