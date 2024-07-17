Cody Johnson nails national anthem at MLB All-Star Game following Ingrid Andress’ ‘drunk’ performance

Country singer Cody Johnson hit a home run with his national anthem performance at the MLB All-Star Game in Texas on Tuesday night, just one day after singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress went viral for her pained rendition, which she later admitted she performed while “drunk.”

Johnson, 37, was welcomed by the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington just one day after fans and players were left stunned by Andress’ pitchy a cappella version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

However, the Texas native did not disappoint as he removed his white cowboy hat before belting out a perfect performance.

The crowd cheered, and likely, let out a sigh of relief after Monday’s events at the MLB Home Run Derby.

Fans online praised Johnson for his “refreshing” performance.

“Now that’s how you sing the national anthem,” one user on X wrote. “My ears have healed,” another wrote.

The reaction Johnson received online was night and day to what Andress received following her performance. Fans speculated that she was not herself, something she later confirmed with a statement.

“I’m not gonna bulls— y’all, I was drunk last night,” she said in a post on social media Tuesday.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is, I hear it’s super fun.”

Johnson’s big night at the All-Star game followed his performance over the weekend at the Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, where he paused his set to condemn the attempted assassination attempt on former President Trump.

“The fact that any American citizen would think that what they did today would solve a problem in this country is absolutely disgusting. You want to solve a problem in this country? On Election Day, go in there and vote for who you want,” he said.

“I’m tired of the hatred. I’m tired of the division. I’m tired of people talking about Trump and [Joe] Biden. Let me tell you something, there’s people in this crowd that agree with Trump. There’s people in this crowd that agree with Biden. Guess what? That is your God-given American right to believe whatever you want. That right was bought with sacrifice.”

