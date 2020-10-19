Cody Bellinger's go-ahead homer lifts Dodgers to World Series

Cody Bellinger etched his name into baseball’s folklore Sunday night with one swing of the bat.

Bellinger drove a home run deep into right field off a Chris Martin pitch and lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Series, 4-3.

RAYS BEAT ASTROS IN GAME 7, HEADING TO WORLD SERIES FOR SECOND TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

It was Bellinger’s second home run of the series and it came in the bottom of the seventh inning in a game that had been extremely tight. He would not have gotten a chance to even put the Dodgers ahead if it weren’t for two key players by two of his teammates.

Kike Hernandez hit a pinch-hit home run off of A.J. Minter in the sixth inning, which tied the game for the Dodgers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the top of the fifth, Mookie Betts robbed a possible Freddie Freeman home run in right field. The home run would have put the Braves up two runs but instead kept the game within one run.

It was those key plays that launched the Dodgers back into the World Series.

It wasn’t for lack of trying for the Braves.

Atlanta jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but the Dodgers got the two runs back in the third inning. Atlanta would break the tie with an Austin Riley RBI.

Bellinger’s home run would ultimately be the deciding factor in the game.

It will be the Dodgers’ third World Series appearance in four years. The team hasn’t won the World Series since 1988.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles will meet the Tampa Bay Rays at the neutral site of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Game 1 is on Tuesday.