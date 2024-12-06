Coco Gauff calls out ‘haters’ who voiced support for Spotify after she shared her Apple Music Replay list

American tennis star Coco Gauff recently unveiled which music artists and albums she played the most this year. She used Apple Music Replay, which provides users with a roundup of music they have listened to over the past year.

According to a post shared on Gauff’s social media platform, the 2023 U.S. Open tennis champion frequently streams music by Beyoncé, Tyler the Creator and Frank Ocean. In October, Tyler the Creator famously name-dropped Gauff in his single “Thought I Was Dead,” which was featured on his studio album “Chromakopia.”

Guaff, who is currently the world’s third-ranked women’s tennis player, fended off criticism following her Apple Music Replay unveiling. “Why is everyone an apple music hater???” the 20-year-old questioned in a post to X on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The service lists top songs and top artists. It also calculates the number of minutes and more. Spotify does offer a similar service called Wrapped.

COCO GAUFF MAKES HISTORY IN SAUDI ARABIA AFTER PREVIOUS ‘RESERVATIONS’ ABOUT PLAYING THERE

Gauff proceeded to list some of the benefits Apple’s audio and video streaming service provides, before suggesting Spotify users have an issue with the competing streamer.

“we get to see our top albums, top genres, have spatial audio, and get a monthly replay report on top of the yearly one. I like spotify but the fan base can’t stand to see an apple music screenshot. you would think I killed their dog chile,” Gauff continued.

When away from the tennis court, Gauff has spent some time attending live music events. Last month, she was spotted at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

“It was such an easy decision for me,” the tennis star said last year as part of the announcement about her partnership with Bose. “I listen to music every day, but especially in competition. I always have my headphones on because it puts me in the zone and allows me to focus.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Gauff defeated Zhen Qinwen to secure the Women’s Tennis Association Finals title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.