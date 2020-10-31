Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall pushed in facemask during blowout win vs. Georgia State

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was pushed in the facemask by a Georgia State player in the Chanticleers’ blowout of the Panthers Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the second quarter with the Chanticleers leading 27-0. McCall was trying to break up a dogpile after a running play when Georgia State linebacker Blake Carroll turned and struck the quarterback in the facemask.

Carroll was assessed a personal foul penalty, but remained in the game.

Coastal Carolina would go on to win the game, 51-0, and improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Sun Belt Conference. Georgia State would fall to 2-2 and 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents.

McCall was 18-for-24 with 254 yards and four touchdown passes. He also had a rushing touchdown. Jaivon Heiligh had two touchdown catches, Kameron Brown and C.J. Marable had the others. Marable also rushed for a touchdown, as did Reese White.

The Panthers failed to put up any points against the No. 20 team in the country. Georgia State turned the ball over twice and fumbled once.

Georgia State only had five first downs and nearly 19 minutes of ball possession.

Coastal Carolina will hope a few teams fall in front of them in the rankings to move up. They face South Alabama next week. Georgia State will take on Louisiana-Monroe.