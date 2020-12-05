Coastal Carolina stops BYU yards away from game-winning score, perfect season stays alive

BYU found out the hard way against Coastal Carolina that football is a game of inches.

The Cougars came up about 72 inches short of a game-winning touchdown against the Chanticleers in one of the most dramatic endings to a game this college football season.

Zach Wilson threw a pass to Dax Milne about 3 yards short of the goal line and the Coastal Carolina defense swallowed the receiver up to prevent the game-winning score.

Coastal Carolina’s dream season continues with the 22-17 victory.

Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall was only 10-of-15 with 85 yards passing, but it was the running attack that really set the tone for the team. C.J. Marable had 132 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns. Reese White had 53 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown as well.

The Coastal Carolina defense also forced two turnovers.

Wilson finished with 240 passing yards with a touchdown pass. Milne had six catches for 106 yards and the touchdown catch. Tyler Allegeir rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Coastal Carolina (10-0) will be in the Sun Belt Championship next week and continues to have an outside, yet long, shot to make the College Football Playoff. It will need some help in the next two weeks, hoping that some of the top teams falter.

BYU moves to 9-1 with the loss.

The game was scheduled after Liberty dropped out because of coronavirus issues.