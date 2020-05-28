Clyde Drexler fires back at Michael Jordan after disrespect in 'The Last Dance'

Portland Trail Blazers’ great Clyde Drexler was one of Michael Jordan’s longtime rivals during their playing days, and it was showcased during “The Last Dance” documentary.

In the docuseries, Jordan said that he was “offended” when he was compared to Drexler.

“I’m not saying [Clyde] wasn’t a threat. But me being compared to him, I took offense to that,” Jordan said.

Drexler, one of the best shooting guards in the NBA during that era, fired back at Jordan.

“That’s Michael’s documentary so obviously it’s going to be from his perspective,” Drexler said during an appearance on SportsTalk 790. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. A lot of times guys didn’t like each other from other teams, but as you get older, you’ve got to get beyond all of that and show some love and some respect for the people you played with and against.

“This is a team game, it’s not one guy,” Drexler added. “You can have 50 points and 40 rebounds, but if you lose, are you less of a player than anybody on the other team? No, it’s a team game. So I hate when people act like it’s an individual competition. I didn’t take 35 shots and get 20 free throws a night, so I wasn’t going to score 40 points a night.”

Drexler and the Trail Blazers fell to the Chicago Bulls in the 1992 NBA Finals, however, Drexler ended up winning a championship with the Houston Rockets in 1995.