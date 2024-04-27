Clippers’ Russell Westbrook, Mavericks’ PJ Washington get into altercation in Dallas’ Game 3 win

Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington were ejected from the teams’ Game 3 matchup on Friday night following a scuffle.

The altercation occurred in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ Game 3 101-90 victory. Westbrook switched to guard Luka Doncic. After the Mavericks gained an offensive rebound, the ball swung back to Doncic. The Dallas sharpshooter drove into the lane when Westbrook got locked up with Doncic.

Westbrook was called for a foul and protested. When Doncic tried to argue with Westbrook, he received a forearm shove from the veteran NBA player. Washington got involved and pushed Westbrook, resulting in a shove from the Clippers player in retaliation.

Both players had to be separated and were ejected.

Westbrook received a flagrant 1 foul for excessive contact on Josh Green during a breakaway chance earlier in the game.

“We’ve got to channel our aggression in other ways,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It’s getting chippy. I like the physicality. I like the tough possessions. I like all of that. But we’ve got to make sure we’re not getting the technical fouls, we’re not getting thrown out of the game, because everybody’s important.”

Westbrook finished with one point and three rebounds in the loss.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the way for Dallas. Doncic had 22 points on 7-of-25 shooting. Irving had 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Washington had 10 points before he was tossed.

Dallas leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is set for Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

