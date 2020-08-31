Clippers Morris responds to Mavs' Doncic for comments after hard foul

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was ejected late in the first quarter of Game 6 after committing a hard flagrant 2 foul against Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, knocking him to the floor and leading to a pair of postgame shots by both players.

“It was a terrible play. What can I say?” Doncic remarked after his team’s 111-97 series-ending loss against the Clippers. “It’s two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think.”

“I don’t want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on,” he continued, according to a tweet from USA Today’s Mark Medina.

LEONARD LEADS CLIPPERS PAST DONCIC, MAVS TO REACH 2ND ROUND

Morris was seen swiping down and hitting the right side of his Doncic’s face as he was attempting a layup with about one minute left in the first quarter. The impact caused Doncic to come crashing down on the floor before he got back up to confront Morris. Mavericks center Boban Marjanović had to intervene.

After the game, Morris allegedly replied to an Instagram post by Bleacher Report, which had a caption of the previous comment made by the Mavericks star.

“Cry me a river,” Morris wrote. “Clips in 6.”

Some users on Instagram criticized the post by the NBA first-round pick and former Kansas Jayhawk star, while others defending the foul.

“I don’t understand a lot of people. You all claim that the NBA is soft and not as physical as it used to be but as soon as someone does a hard foul to stop an easy basket you all cry,” one commenter wrote.

A heated rivalry had developed between the two players during the series, with Morris previously denying that he intentionally stepped on the previously-sprained ankle of Doncic during Game 5 last Tuesday — after video of the incident began circulating on social media.

CLIPPERS’ MARCUS MORRIS DENIES INTENTIONALLY STEPPING ON LUKA DONCIC’S INJURED ANKLE

“Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody,” Morris tweeted on Aug. 26. “Im not apologizing for sh** because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit[h] it. Competing is why I play.”

The Mavericks claimed that Morris intentionally targeted Doncic’s sprained left ankle twice during the game, sources told ESPN.

“I don’t want to talk to him,” Doncic said after Game 5. “He’s just saying a lot of bad stuff to me all the game. I just don’t want to talk to him.”

With their victory on Sunday, the Clippers are off to the next round and the Mavericks will have to wait until next year before they can attempt another playoff run.

Still, the Mavs future looks bright as Doncic appears to be a star in the NBA, with even Morris exclaiming: “He’s going to be the face of the league,” according to ESPN.