Clippers' Doc Rivers: Intense division in US the cause for police shootings

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers called on President Trump to look on both sides of police shootings Sunday before his game against the Denver Nuggets.

Rivers addressed the shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies on Saturday and the police shooting death of Salaythis Melvin in Florida last month.

LA SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA CHALLENGES LEBRON JAMES TO MATCH REWARD MONEY FOR GUNMAN WHO AMBUSHED TWO DEPUTIES IN COMPTON

“There’s no doubt in our country that the level of anger and frustration is rising,” Rivers said, according to USA Today. “There’s no doubt about it. We’ve had cops get shot in L.A. We’ve had Blacks getting shot by cops. Neither is good. It just can’t be tolerated on either side.”

Rivers didn’t go as far as to blame Trump for the incidents, but said the administration was to blame for the division in the U.S.

CLIPPERS, NUGGETS SET TO DECIDE MATTERS IN GAME 7

“The White House is tone-deaf to one side completely,” Rivers said. “You have to listen to both. You have to see both. You have to have compassion for both. Until that happens, we’re going to have what’s happening.

“Crime is crime. Crime is wrong. There’s no such thing as Black-on-Black crime. There’s no such thing as White-on-White crime, White-on-Black crime or Black-on-White crime. It’s crime. It’s human beings, and we have to stop it.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For Rivers, he said the only way to fix the division is to vote in November.