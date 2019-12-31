Cleveland Browns, GM John Dorsey part ways after 2 seasons

Cleveland Browns and general manager John Dorsey parted ways Tuesday.

Dorsey and the organization “couldn’t come to an agreement on a future restructure of the organization,” ESPN first reported. An official told ESPN the two had “mutually parted ways.”

Dorsey became the general manager on Dec. 7, 2017. He had two years remaining on his contract.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam confirmed Dorsey’s departure in a statement.

Dorsey released a separate statement.

Cleveland failed to make the playoffs in each of his two full seasons as general manager.

He was responsible for the drafting of Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb. He also made the deals to bring in Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon.

However, in those two full seasons Cleveland was 13-18-1 and didn’t finish better than third in the AFC North. Dorsey fired Hue Jackson in the middle of the 2018 season and replaced him with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. He then chose Freddie Kitchens over Williams to become the head coach for the 2019 season because of Kitchen’s progress with Mayfield.

But after a 6-10 season, Kitchens was out as head coach and less than two days later Dorsey was out as well.

The circus atmosphere around the Browns was thought to have ended as the team had a seven-win season in 2018 – the most they had since 2014. An offseason filled with hype only ended with crushing disappointment. Disappointment that appears Browns ownership was done suffering through with a solid team and a young corps to build around.