Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to miss Notre Dame game after positive coronavirus test

Trevor Lawrence will not play next week when No. 1 Clemson takes on Notre Dame next week.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement after Clemson’s comeback victory against Boston College on Saturday. Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and missed the game against the Eagles.

ACC protocol requires at least a 10-day isolation period, plus medical testing post-isolation.

Lawrence praised freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei who led the Tigers on a comeback victory.

“LETS GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you,” he wrote.

Swinney told ESPN before the game vs. Boston College that Lawrence was in good spirits and doing “great.”

Clemson had its latest round of testing Friday and there were no new positives.

Uiagalelei was 30-for-41 in his first collegiate start. He had 342 passing yards and two touchdown passes – one to Travis Etienne and the other to Amari Rodgers.

Clemson remained undefeated with the 34-28 victory. The Tigers were down big at halftime before mounting a big comeback.

