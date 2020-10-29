Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tests positive for coronavirus

Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson standout who is the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clemson, the No. 1 team in the nation, is set to take on Boston College in a key ACC matchup on Saturday. The NFL Network first reported Lawrence’s positive coronavirus test on Thursday night.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Lawrence also put out a statement on social media.

ACC rules dictate that Lawrence will have to isolate for 10 days after the positive test and he will be unable to play against the Eagles, according to NFL Network.

Lawrence is by far the leader for the Heisman Trophy. He has 1,833 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes, two interceptions and eight sacks. Clemson is 6-0 this season.

Since Lawrence took over as Clemson’s quarterback in the middle of his freshman season, the Tigers have only lost one time. He led the team to a national championship during the 2017 season. It culminated with a 44-16 beat down of Alabama for the title.

Lawrence has quickly drawn NFL hype. He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2021 should he turn pro after the college football season.

Swinney told ESPNU Radio on Thursday he would be “surprised” if Lawrence comes back to school, according to ESPN.

“I didn’t read anything into it. Don’t really care,” the coach said when it came to recent comments Lawrence made about the draft. “He’s going to do whatever he needs to do. I’m going to save a scholarship for him just in case. I’m not real worried about it. He ain’t worried about it, either. He’s got one thing on his mind and that’s leading the Tigers and having a great season this year.

“We’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do. But I’d be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did.”