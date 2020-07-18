Clemson's Trevor Lawrence proposes to longtime girlfriend: 'Everything I've dreamed of'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry announced their engagement on Friday.

Lawrence, who will be entering his junior year, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend at no other than Clemson Memorial Stadium on Friday.

“You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you,” the 20-year-old signal caller wrote in an Instagram post.

“Easiest YES of my life!!!” Mowry added in a separate post.

The pair met at Cartersville High School in Georgia where Lawrence, a five-star recruit, would go on to play for the Tigers, leading them to back-to-back national championship appearances — one of which culminated in a national title his freshman year.

Mowry plays soccer for Anderson University in South Carolina.