Clemson's Trevor Lawrence blows kiss to LSU fans after touchdown scamper

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence opened up the scoring for the Tigers in the national championship game Monday night against LSU.

Lawrence ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game to put Clemson up six points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS FURIOUS WITH ESPN AS APP APPEARS TO CRASH AT START OF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

As Lawrence galloped into the end zone, he blew a kiss to LSU fans.

Clemson’s opening score could be a good sign for the Tigers. According to CBS Sports, Clemson has won 50 consecutive games when they have scored first.

Lawrence has not lost a game since he was made the starting quarterback during the 2018 season. He led Clemson to a national championship last year after he started in place of Kelly Bryant.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS YOUNG REPORTERS WHO DIED LAST YEAR

Coming into the national title game against LSU, Lawrence had 3,431 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes and a 67.6 completion percentage. His rushing touchdown was his ninth of the season. He only had one rushing touchdown all of 2018.

Lawrence helped Clemson defeat Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was 18-for-33 with 259 passing yards, two touchdown passes and a key rushing touchdown in the win.