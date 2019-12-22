Clemson, Ohio State 'literally mirror images of each other,' Dabo Swinney says

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney compared his Tigers team with Ohio State ahead of their matchup in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

Swinney told ESPN that he sees “no weaknesses” with his team or with the Buckeyes.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

“I mean, they’re really good,” Swinney said. “They’re a mirror image of us, to be quite honest with you. If you look at us statistically, we’re [No.] 1 in this, they’re [No.] 2 in this. We’re [No.] 2 in this, they’re [No.] 1 in this. We’re [No.] 3 in this, they’re [No.] 2. I mean, we’re literally mirror images of each other.”

“So I really wasn’t surprised to see that statistical analysis, but when you watch the tape, they’re a complete football team just like we are. We’re one of the few teams out there top five in the country [in] total offense and total defense, and so are they. They’re just good.”

CLEMSON TOPS VIRGINIA 62-17 FOR ACC CHAMPIONSHIP AS WIN STREAK HITS 28

Clemson is looking to win its second straight national championship and third since Swinney took over as the head coach of the Tigers in 2009.

Clemson is 13-0 this season and made it back to the College Football Playoff after defeating Virginia in the ACC championship game.

Clemson has been derided all year for what critics have called an easy schedule. The Tigers have two wins against ranked opponents – Texas A&M and Virginia. Clemson’s closest game came in a one-point win over North Carolina earlier in the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clemson and Ohio State will meet in the Fiesta Bowl. According to VegasInsider.com, Clemson is a 2-point favorite going into the game.