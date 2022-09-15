Clemson football star reveals tragic news of teen sister’s death after brain cancer battle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee on Thursday announced that his little sister Ella died after battling brain cancer.

The Tigers star’s sister was 15.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee wrote on Instagram. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

Prior to Clemson’s home opener on Saturday, Bresee led the Tiger walk with the whole team wearing “Ella Strong” shirts. The L’s were replaced with 1’s to read Bresee’s jersey number 11.

“Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bresee family,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. “We are all so appreciative of all of the love and support that has been shown by the Clemson Family and so many others during this time. Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her. I am stronger today for having experienced Ella’s strength and courage.”

CAVALIERS LEGEND ZYDRUNAS ILGAUSKAS’ WIFE DIES AT 50

Bresee visited his sister in the hospital after Clemson beat Furman last week, and his status for this weekend against Louisiana Tech is up in the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bresee is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.