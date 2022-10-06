Clemson football players sued over 2021 crash involving postal truck: reports

Two Clemson football players have been named in a lawsuit this week over their involvement in a 2021 car crash with a U.S. postal delivery truck that resulted in “severe” and “permanent” injuries for the driver of the truck, according to multiple reports.

A lawsuit filed in Pickens County, South Carolina, by Karen Alvarez accuses Clemson defensive backs Fred Davis II and Malcolm Greene of allegedly racing in two vehicles and driving recklessly on July 21, 2021, when Davis’ Dodge Charger crashed into the mail truck that Alvarez was driving, overturning it into oncoming traffic, ESPN reported.

“Davis was traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone when he first applied his brakes 2.8 seconds before he collided with the rear of Plaintiff’s vehicle,” the lawsuit states via Greenville News.

Davis was arrested at the time of the crash and charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor in South Carolina that carries a sentence of up to 30 days in jail, a fine of $200 and six points against the driver’s license.

According to the lawsuit, Alvarez suffered “serious, severe, and permanent injuries, including fractures of her skull, spine, pelvis, rib, and clavicle, from which she continues to suffer, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer in the future.”

“It’s a very sad situation. Somebody almost lost their life,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday of the incident. “They’re really fortunate [Alvarez] survived. She’s got a lot of challenges. Again, I don’t think anybody’s surprised that now will play out on the civil side.”

Swinney said the lawsuit will not impact the players’ status on the team. The suit asks for an unspecified amount for damages. Davis and Greene have 30 days to respond to the complaint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.