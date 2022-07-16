Clayton Kershaw takes perfect game into 8th, helps Dodgers win: ‘I really wanted to do it’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clayton Kershaw was close to pitching a perfect game Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, but it was broken up in the eighth inning by a Luis Rengifo double.

The Dodgers won the game 9-1, but even Kershaw admitted that, through the first 21 batters, he thought he might accomplish perfection.

“I really felt like it might happen,” Kershaw said.

“I really wanted to do it. I think it would have been really fun for everybody involved.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kershaw finished the eighth inning. He recorded six strikeouts and gave up one hit. The Dodgers’ shutout was relinquished by reliever Reyes Moronta, who allowed a home run to Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Kershaw got some help with a handful of spectacular defensive plays.

“Honestly, I probably should have given up four or five hits,” he said. “Defense played unbelievable tonight, and they lined out right to some guys. It was a fun night.”

DODGER STADIUM WORKERS NOT GOING TO STRIKE DURING ALL-STAR GAME

Justin Turner added: “That was a vintage Kershaw performance. There’s a point in the middle of the game where you know what’s going on, and we had a really good feeling about it. That was dominance right there.”

Kershaw threw the only no-hitter of his career in 2014 against the Colorado Rockies. Sandy Koufax has the only perfect game in Dodgers history, which came on Sept. 9, 1965. There have only been 23 perfect games in major league history.

Kershaw’s performance reminded some just how dominant he can be even at age 34, when he’s not considered a staff ace.

“Obviously, he’s still one of the best in the game,” Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said. “He puts the ball where he wants it. They were swinging early, which helps him. After the third or fourth incredible (defensive) play, I thought it was going to happen. But it’s tough. It doesn’t happen very often.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers moved to 59-30 with the win. The Angels fell to 39-52.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.