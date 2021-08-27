Clay Travis: This is why the media hid Biden, he’s too incompetent to be president

The red flags were in plain sight the second Joe Biden hid from cameras during his presidential campaign; in fear that the public may catch on to his incompetence as a politician, and complete lack of qualification to be the President of the United States.

Now that he’s won the Oval Office — with the help of some friends in the media — Americans are left to pay the price of having Biden lead the nation. On Thursday, that price was paid in blood.

Thirteen U.S. service members and many Afghan citizens lost their lives as a result of Joe Biden’s direction. Which has failed in every way.

“It’s incompetence on an unprecedented scale by the Joe Biden White House,” said OutKick’s Clay Travis, solemnly reflecting on the unbelievable events of Aug. 26 — which will be remembered as one of the greatest horrors in American history.

Clay notes that when comes to Joe Biden as president, it’s time to call it like it is: “He’s a liability.”

The White House did everything wrong in handling the exit from Kabul, and was made worse by the their trust in the Taliban that they would do right by Americans and let stranded citizens leave. Terrorists now surround Hamid Karzai International Airport, equipped with the forces of the once-defeated radical ISIS group, and the White House leaves its nation like sitting ducks before a global stage.

“We’ve been saying that Joe Biden might be Jimmy Carter 2.0. … I think we’re being unkind to Jimmy Carter. Because Jimmy Carter was in complete control of his faculties and was able to execute the office of Commander in Chief. I frankly don’t believe that Joe Biden can. I think more Americans would’ve been aware of this if their entire presidential campaign hadn’t been predicated on putting Joe Biden in a basement. …

The result is disasters like you are seeing befall us in Afghanistan. This is worse than Saigon in 1975. This is worse than Benghazi. This is the biggest American foreign policy disaster of my life.”

And while the liberal media served bold-faced lies to oust a political opponent in former President Trump, they must now answer for the mentally ill-fated president — whose only action, thus far, has been making America last.

“It is an ugly incident that did not have to go this way. It’s a failure of the Biden administration. … They got everything wrong. They didn’t think the Taliban would take over this country. … This is a mess. Joe Biden is a disaster and I legitimately question whether he has the mental faculties at this point in time to be the President of the United States.”

