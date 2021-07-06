Clay Travis: Clearly, Maria Taylor leaked Rachel Nichols story to land bigger deal

The Rachel Nichols vs. Maria Taylor feud is all the rage these days, with a leaked conversation, contract issues, egos and a half-hearted public apology all part of the mix. In the event you’ve missed the details on ESPN’s latest drama, you can get the finer points on OutKick right here and here.

You should also listen to OutKick founder Clay Travis’ take the matter — or more specifically, his theory on how the privately recorded conversation between Nichols and Adam Mendelsohn, centered on Taylor, became public.

“Maria Taylor’s contract is up in a couple of weeks,” Clay explained. “If you want to know how a story like this actually ends up occurring, it is because Maria Taylor decided to have her people leak this story. She’s the only one who benefits, she’s the only one not quoted directly in the story. She is trying to extort ESPN into paying her a massive salary increase, which she does not otherwise deserve.”

Clay actually summed up much of this entire story before making the above comments, when he said, “This is what woke culture leads to — an argument over who the true victim is.”

For his full breakdown on this latest dose of sportscasting madness (and perhaps some serious negotiating through the press), check out the video below.

