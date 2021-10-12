Clay: Gruden gone while rappers and Watson continue represent NFL

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders coach before he could be fired over offensive emails sent a decade ago. Yet the lyrics sung at Super Bowl halftime shows are at least equally offensive — and that is why Clay Travis says the NFL is looking pretty hypocritical right now.

“Every rapper the NFL has performing at the Super Bowl has more offensive lyrics than Jon Gruden had in his emails. How does the NFL reconcile the difference in treatment?” Clay asked in a series of tweets. “These are questions all sports media would be asking if they were real journalists.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I have no problem with rap lyrics, by the way, just like I have no problem with Dave Chappelle’s comedy routines. If you don’t like something, don’t watch or listen yourself. But canceling performers you don’t like is the antithesis of America’s marketplace of ideas.”

And let’s not forget about Deshaun Watson, the standout quarterback who continues to collect a hefty paycheck from the Houston Texans — for just standing on the sideline — even though he’s been accused of sexually assaulting 24 women.

“(Watson) is currently eligible to play in the NFL. Yet Jon Gruden was just forced to resign as a coach because of years old derogatory emails,” Clay tweeted. “Actions used to matter more than words. Now it’s the opposite.”

Clay wasn’t indicting Watson, either.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And, by the way, I’m not saying Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted anyone, but which is the more severe potential issue?” he asked. “The guy who sent old offensive emails or the guy that may have sexually assaulted 24 women? Which would you prefer to employ, if you had to choose?”

Oftentimes, it seems decisions like the one handed down on Gruden are the result of the mobs on Facebook and Twitter.

“This is representative of the social media world we’ve created,” Clay wrote. “You’re better off being accused of actual violent crimes than sending inappropriate emails. Seems entirely backwards to me.”

Clay promised that he’ll have much more to say on the Gruden drama during Tuesday’s Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.