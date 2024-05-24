City of Kansas City has ‘separated’ from employee who doxxed Harrison Butker following speech, mayor says

Mayor Quinton Lucas revealed on Thursday that Kansas City has “separated” from the social media employee who shared where Harrison Butker lives after his commencement speech at Benedictine College last week.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker urged women graduates to embrace being a “homemaker” and criticized the LGBTQ community and President Biden for his stance on abortion.

In the speech, Butker added, “things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

The city’s X account posted the city where Butker lives.

“There’s been accountability from the city of Kansas City,” Lucas said to KCMO radio. “We all look forward to moving on, letting the Chiefs play, [and] letting the city do what it’s supposed to do in delivering basic services.”

The social media account deleted the post and later posted a brief apology.

“We apologies [sic] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error,” the post read.

Lucas addressed the controversy after the post was deleted last week, calling it “clearly inappropriate.”

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey vowed to pursue action against the city following the post, saying in an interview with Outkick’s Charly Arnolt he had “demanded certain records from the city related to their management of that social media account that doxxed Harrison Butker in retaliation for his free expression of religious beliefs.”

“Let’s paint this with the proper brush – that is government retaliating against an individual for the expression of their sincerely held religious beliefs. That could not be more of a clear case of a violation of his constitutional freedoms and the Missouri Human Rights Act,” Bailey added.

The specific employee remains unidentified.

Butker’s jersey sales have since skyrocketed on NFL Shop, while many in the media remain split about the speech.

Butker played in his third Super Bowl earlier this year with Kansas City, helping them go back-to-back in February.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.