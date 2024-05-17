City of Kansas City apologizes after doxing Chiefs’ Harrison Butker following faith-based commencement speech

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The city of Kansas City, Missouri, has apologized after posting a message on social media revealing the residence of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after the Super Bowl champion came under attack following his faith-based commencement speech at Benedictine College over the weekend.

The official social media account of Kansas City on Wednesday issued a brief apology on X after sparking major backlash on social media for sharing a post referencing the city where Butker resides.

“We apologies [sic] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error,” the post read.

The post was deleted, but Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the controversy in a separate post, calling it “clearly inappropriate.”

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

Butker, 28, has come under attack for his commencement address at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school based 60 miles outside of Kansas City.

The NFL seemingly condemned the speech, instead reiterating its stance on inclusion.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the league’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Butker’s 20-minute speech included a remark directed at female graduates calling on them to embrace their “vocation” as a “homemaker.”

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives,” he said in part. “I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Butker also referenced Pride Month in his speech, calling it a “deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it,” and specifically pointed to President Biden’s “delusional” stance on abortion.

The Chiefs have not commented on Butker’s speech.

Despite the criticism online, The Associated Press reported that Butker received a standing ovation from graduates and other attendees.

