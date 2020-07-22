Cincinnati Reds: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Cincinnati Reds are aligned as well as any team to really make a run in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Reds would only need 60 games to fulfill the promise of getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Cincinnati has built a lineup and rotation to do just that.

Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez will anchor the lineup. Suarez came on extremely strong last season with 49 home runs and is still a relative unknown in baseball. Votto has been around for what seems like forever and another solid season from him would be absolutely clutch for Cincinnati.

Trevor Bauer has talked the talk all offseason long, so it will be put up or shut up time for him at the end of July. There will be some added pressure on him since he had part of the spotlight on him during the union’s negotiations with the owners over how to get the season underway.

Cincinnati will definitely have to step up in a crowded NL Central to make it to the playoffs.

2019 finish: 4th NL Central

2019 record: 75-87

Manager: David Bell

Projected Starters

C: Tucker Barnhart

1B: Joey Votto

2B: Mike Moustakas

3B: Eugenio Suarez

SS: Freddy Galvis

OF: Jesse Winker

OF: Shogo Akiyama

OF: Nick Castellanos

DH: Nick Senzel

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Sonny Gray

SP: Luis Castillo

SP: Trevor Bauer

SP: Anthony DeSclafani

SP: Wade Miley

CL: Raisel Iglesias

