Cincinnati Bengals secure No. 1 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals secured the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Sunday after losing to the Miami Dolphins in overtime.

Cincinnati will get to select first for the first time since 2003. That year, the Bengals selected Carson Palmer out of USC and 17 years later the team could be set up to take another quarterback with the top pick.

According to several early mock drafts, the Bengals are expected to choose Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

Burrow has put together an incredible season that has seen the LSU star throw 48 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. The Tigers are undefeated this season and are two wins away from securing a national championship.

On the flip side, Cincinnati is 1-14 and have a chance to finish the season with their worst record in franchise history should they lose in Week 17. The 2002 Bengals finished the season 2-14 under Dick LeBeau and received the top pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. The Bengals also fired LeBeau and hired Marvin Lewis who then was in charge from 2003 to 2018. Zac Taylor is in his first season currently with the Bengals and there has been no indication he would be dismissed after this season.

The Bengals played the Cleveland Browns in the final game of 2019. Cleveland will also be looking to salvage a disappointing season.