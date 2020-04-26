Cincinnati Bengals: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Cincinnati Bengals made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bengals made the franchise-altering move selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick and gave him a weapon in the second round.

Cincinnati also bolstered up their defense.

Here are who the Bengals chose during the draft:

**

ROUND 1, PICK 1: JOE BURROW, QB

The Bengals selected Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Burrow will likely begin his NFL career as the starting quarterback for the Bengals after coming off a stellar season with LSU where he led the Tigers to their fourth national championship.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 33: TEE HIGGINS, WR

The Bengals selected wide receiver Tee Higgins with the No. 33 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Higgins played 37 games in three seasons at Clemson. He recorded 2,448 receiving yards and 27 touchdown catches. He put up career highs in his junior year. He recorded 1,167 receiving yards on 59 catches and 13 touchdowns.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 65: LOGAN WILSON, LB

The Bengals selected linebacker Logan Wilson with the No. 65 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wilson played all four years at Wyoming. In his senior season, Wilson recorded more than 100 tackles along with one sack. He also had a career-high four interceptions.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 107: AKEEM DAVIS-GAITHER, LB

The Bengals selected linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with the No. 107 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis-Gaither had 101 tackles and five sacks in his senior season with the Mountaineers.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 147: KHALID KAREEM, DL

The Bengals selected defensive lineman Khalid Kareem with the No. 147 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kareem had 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks for Notre Dame during his senior season.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 180: HAKEEM ADENIJI, OL

The Bengals selected offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji with the No. 180 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Adeniji played tackle at Kansas. He was an honorable mention Big 12 selection during the 2019 season.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 215: MARKUS BAILEY, LB

The Bengals selected linebacker Markus Bailey with the No. 215 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bailey only played in two games for Purdue in 2019. He recorded 324 tackles in his collegiate career.