Cincinnati Bengals cornerback leaves training camp after father goes missing

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left training camp due to a family emergency.

According to the NFL Network, Alexander left camp because his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, disappeared Monday while on a berry-picking trip, authorities said.

The report stated that Alexandre, 65, went to northwest Okeechobee County with another man on Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left Alexandre behind, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information on the situation, they should immediately contact the sheriff’s office.

Earlier in the offseason, Alexander left the Minnesota Vikings and joined the Bengals. A second-round pick out of Clemson back in the 2016 NFL Draft, Alexander played a limited role for the Vikings. He only had 22 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception in his first two years with the team.

However, Alexander stepped up over the last two seasons as the Vikings’ nickel cornerback. Since 2018, he has 81 tackles, 15 passes defended and one interception.

Alexander should step into a starting role with the Bengals in 2020.