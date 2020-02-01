Christine Sinclair passes Abby Wambach to become international soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer

International soccer now has a new all-time leading goal scorer.

Christine Sinclair, who put the ball in the net twice during Canada’s 11-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, currently has 185 career goals – one more than previous record holder and American soccer great Abby Wambach.

“When I first started with the national team, I could never have imagined standing here with the number of goals I’ve scored,” Sinclair said following the game, according to ESPN. It was the opening contest for both countries as they try to qualify for the women’s soccer tournament at the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

“Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you,” Wambach wrote in a congratulatory tweet.

Wednesday’s game in Houston was Sinclair’s 290th appearance for the Canadian national team.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who plays at the club level for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns, has scored against 41 countries internationally. Her first goal for Canada was against Portugual in 2000, when she was only 16 years old, ESPN reports.

“We have watched her grow from teenage star on the local grounds to international superstar who is adored around the world,” Canada Soccer president Steven Reed was quoted by the network as saying.

U.S. soccer great Mia Hamm — who once held the title for the all-time international scoring leader — called Sinclair’s feat “simply amazing.”

“You continue to carry yourself and the game to new heights. Thank you,” she tweeted.

Sports legend Billie Jean King also congratulated Sinclair, mentioning Hamm and Wambach: “What a legacy of commitment, strength, athleticism, and perseverance.”