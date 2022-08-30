Christian Yelich says Brewers won for friend-zoned fan at Monday’s game: ‘Let’s win one for Mark’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At Monday’s Milwaukee Brewers game, a sentimental message appeared on the Jumbotron for a fan named Mark.

The message said, “Mark — your friendship means the world to me — let’s not wreck it.” Mark had been relegated to the friend zone in front of thousands at a professional baseball game.

But the Brewers made it up to Mark, scoring two in the the eighth to tie it. Keston Hiura belted a walk-off home run in the ninth.

Turns out Mark was the Brew Crew’s motivation, according to Christian Yelich.

“Down 2 in the 8th inning, the dugout looked up, saw this, and said “let’s win one for Mark”. We got you man.” Yelich tweeted Tuesday.

The Brewers trail the St. Louis Cardinals by six games in the National League Central, but they trail the San Diego Padres by just 1.5 games for the final wild-card spot.